2017 Nissan Murano

80,204 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,204KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH3HN159336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,204 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2017 Nissan Murano