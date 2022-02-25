2017 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,849 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 7 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8295903

8295903 Stock #: 92223A

92223A VIN: 5N1AT2MV5HC796439

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 92223A

Mileage 108,721 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.