2017 Nissan Rogue

108,721 KM

Details Features

$26,849

+ tax & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

108,721KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8295903
  Stock #: 92223A
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV5HC796439

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92223A
  • Mileage 108,721 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

