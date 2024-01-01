Menu
2017 Nissan Titan

91,814 KM

Details Features

$27,061.55

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Titan

2017 Nissan Titan

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$27,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,814KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AA1E54HN530723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 93203A
  • Mileage 91,814 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

