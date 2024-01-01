$27,961.55+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
ST
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$27,961.55
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,778KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT7HG775018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,778 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
