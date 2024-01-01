Menu
2017 RAM 1500

26,778 KM

$27,961.55

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

ST

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$27,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,778KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT7HG775018

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,778 KM

4x4
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141

$27,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

