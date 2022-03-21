Menu
2017 Toyota Tundra

181,993 KM

Details Features

$34,977

+ tax & licensing
Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

SR5 5.7L V8

Location

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-1777

181,993KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8757683
  • Stock #: AC775
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F15HX625455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,993 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
Message Centre
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Bench Seats
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Locking Tailgate
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
Sliding Rear Windows
Tow Prep Package
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Voice Recognition
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors Heated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

