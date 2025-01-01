Menu
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

121,085 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

12670071

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Actions
Used
121,085KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGLV7AX5HK031968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 93179C
  • Mileage 121,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan