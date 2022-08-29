2018 Acura TLX

$36,900 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 9 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9101023

9101023 Stock #: U22515

U22515 VIN: 19UUB3F85JA800347

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 45,944 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Ventilated Front Seats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Sport Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Emergency communication system Auto-dimming door mirrors HVAC memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Auto high-beam headlights Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear Exterior parking camera front Exterior parking camera left Exterior parking camera right CD-MP3 decoder

