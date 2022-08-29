Menu
2018 Acura TLX

45,944 KM

Details Description Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2018 Acura TLX

2018 Acura TLX

Elite A-Spec

2018 Acura TLX

Elite A-Spec

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

45,944KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9101023
  Stock #: U22515
  VIN: 19UUB3F85JA800347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,944 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Acura TLX Elite A-Spec was purchased by the dealership. Included with this TLX is the balance of Acura plus 8 year/ 200,000km comprehensive warranty. 





Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this TLX comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
HVAC memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

