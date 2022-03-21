Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

15,984 KM

Details Features

$31,624

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,624

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,624

+ taxes & licensing

15,984KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8729924
  • Stock #: 92371A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0JR303785

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,984 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

