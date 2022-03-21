Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

36,846 KM

Details Description Features

$28,700

+ tax & licensing
$28,700

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 8922811
  2. 8922811
$28,700

+ taxes & licensing

36,846KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8922811
  • Stock #: 22416B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1JR337654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 36,846 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Dodge Caravan SXT was traded in for a 2020 Honda CR-V!  





Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!


 


 


Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!

-Buy with confidence knowing that this Caravan comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this Caravan comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Block Heater
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Bodyside mouldings
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
CD-MP3 decoder

