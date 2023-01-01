Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Fiat 500

138,468 KM

Details Features

$19,061.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,062

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2018 Fiat 500

2018 Fiat 500

X Trekking

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Fiat 500

X Trekking

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10603068
  2. 10603068
  3. 10603068
  4. 10603068
  5. 10603068
  6. 10603068
  7. 10603068
  8. 10603068
  9. 10603068
  10. 10603068
  11. 10603068
  12. 10603068
  13. 10603068
  14. 10603068
  15. 10603068
  16. 10603068
  17. 10603068
  18. 10603068
  19. 10603068
  20. 10603068
  21. 10603068
  22. 10603068
  23. 10603068
  24. 10603068
  25. 10603068
Contact Seller

$19,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
138,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10603068
  • Stock #: 92859A
  • VIN: ZFBCFYCB2JP673603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,468 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2021 Ford Ranger
98,352 KM
$45,061.55 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Flex SEL
 153,918 KM
$16,011.55 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Sentra SV
 46,586 KM
$24,911.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory