$19,061.55+ tax & licensing
$19,062
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Fiat 500
X Trekking
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$19,061.55
+ taxes & licensing
138,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10603068
- Stock #: 92859A
- VIN: ZFBCFYCB2JP673603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,468 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
