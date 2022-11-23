Menu
2018 Ford Edge

143,264 KM

Details Features

$24,259

+ tax & licensing
$24,259

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$24,259

+ taxes & licensing

143,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9428994
  Stock #: P5776
  VIN: 2FMPK4J97JBB54259

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 143,264 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

