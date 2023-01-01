$21,799+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford Escape
SE
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3
705-742-5432
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,799
+ taxes & licensing
61,524KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU0GD6JUC81558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Diamond
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23D071
- Mileage 61,524 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
2022 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 39,149 KM $66,299 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac SRX Luxury 206,073 KM $14,699 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic Sedan Sport 59,501 KM $29,899 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3
Call Dealer
705-742-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,799
+ taxes & licensing
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
705-742-5432
2018 Ford Escape