2018 Ford F-150
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
93,078KM
VIN 1FTEX1EP4JFC90500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,078 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
