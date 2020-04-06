Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3

705-742-5432

  1. 4841925
  2. 4841925
  3. 4841925
  4. 4841925
  5. 4841925
  6. 4841925
  7. 4841925
Contact Seller

$30,502

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,607KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4841925
  • Stock #: 2020145A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB4JKF31731
Exterior Colour
Magnetic
Interior Colour
Grey Cloth
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

GREAT NEW TRADE IN!! WELL EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH AND BACKUP CAMERA!!!HOLIDAY FORD LINCOLN YOUR NUMBER 1 DEALER IN THE KAWARTHA'S, SERVING PETERBOROUGH, LINDSAY, BOBCAYGEON, COBOURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, KAWARTHA LAKES, PICKERING, OSHAWA, DURHAM COUNTY, BANCROFT, APSLEY, CAMPBELLFORD, TRENTON, BELLEVILLE AND HASTINGS COUNTY. ASK ABOUT OUR LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • Telematics
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 20,200 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang GT...
 24,085 KM
$46,399 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang GT...
 26,240 KM
$45,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-742-XXXX

(click to show)

705-742-5432

Send A Message