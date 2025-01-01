Menu
2018 Ford F-250

82,000 KM

Details Features

$54,964.55

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-250

12407127

2018 Ford F-250

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$54,964.55

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTBF2B69JEC00643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P5396
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

Email Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-XXXX

705-743-4141

