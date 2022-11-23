2018 GMC Savana

$54,977 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 4 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9356440

9356440 Stock #: AC996ARDR

AC996ARDR VIN: 1GD07RFPXJ1176663

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour No data

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 26,487 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Air Conditioning • Multi-adj Seat wRecline • Message Centre • Auto Lamp System • Former Daily Rental • Steel Wheels •&n...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.