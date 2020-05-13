Menu
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan LX (1) Owner, Low Mileage

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan LX (1) Owner, Low Mileage

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  2. 5005695
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,332KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5005695
  • Stock #: 20302A
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F10JA811363
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2018 Honda Accord LX was traded in at the dealership for a 2020 CR-V LX. We are open for appointments, text: 705-996-2035 or call: 705-748-2777. Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online -It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! -Buy with confidence knowing that this Accord comes with an accident free clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. - In addition, this Accord comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

