2018 Honda Civic

13,370 KM

$19,300

+ tax & licensing
$19,300

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE (1) Owner, Extended Warranty

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE (1) Owner, Extended Warranty

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  Listing ID: 5383469
  Stock #: 20462A
  VIN: 2HGFC2F60JH027948

$19,300

+ taxes & licensing

13,370KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,370 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Honda Civic SE was traded in for a 2020 Honda Civic. Included with this Civic is the balance of a 4 year/ 100,000km Honda Plus comprehensive extended warranty. We are open for appointments, text: 705-996-2035 or call: 705-748-2777. Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online -It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! -Buy with confidence knowing that this Civic comes with an accident free clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. - In addition, this Civic comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defroster
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

