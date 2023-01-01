Menu
2018 Honda Clarity

31,550 KM

$36,700

+ tax & licensing
$36,700

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2018 Honda Clarity

2018 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid Touring

2018 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid Touring

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

$36,700

+ taxes & licensing

31,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9483600
  • Stock #: U23090
  • VIN: JHMZC5F38JC800122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,550 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Honda Clarity plug in hybrid was a lease return that was purchased by the dealership. Included with this Clarity is a set of winter tires  and charging cord.


 


This Accord has passed the 100-Point Mechanical & Appearance Honda Certification process, inspected by Honda trained technicians using only OEM replacement parts.  This process included, a wheel alignment, oil changed with Honda Genuine 0W-20 synthetic oil, Honda genuine brake fluid, new Honda genuine rear brake pads & rotors, new Honda genuine front rotors, servicing of front brake pads, along with a full interior and exterior detail!


 


Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this Clarity comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.




Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
