2018 Infiniti Q50

128,366 KM

Details Features

$26,011.55

+ tax & licensing
$26,012

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2018 Infiniti Q50

2018 Infiniti Q50

2018 Infiniti Q50

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$26,011.55

+ taxes & licensing

128,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10186983
  • Stock #: P5875
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR1JM611536

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5875
  • Mileage 128,366 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

