$34,995 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 6 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7412216

7412216 Stock #: 417495

417495 VIN: 1C4RJFBG8JC417495

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour No data

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,669 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Lumbar Support Power Sunroof Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Rear Wiper Floor Console Push Button Start Floor mats Cup Holder Seating Bucket Seats MEMORY SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Trailer Hitch tinted windows Fog Lamps Safety ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Premium Sound Systm Front Heated Seat AUX Output Side Head Curtain Airbag Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat Navigation Aid Front Cooled Seat Vehicle Anti-Theft UConnect AM-FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.