2018 Jeep Wrangler

$38,911.55 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 0 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9841175

9841175 Stock #: 92533A

92533A VIN: 1C4HJXDN2JW192325

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 64,058 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.