Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

64,058 KM

Details Features

$38,911.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,912

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 9841175
  2. 9841175
  3. 9841175
  4. 9841175
  5. 9841175
  6. 9841175
  7. 9841175
  8. 9841175
  9. 9841175
  10. 9841175
  11. 9841175
  12. 9841175
  13. 9841175
  14. 9841175
  15. 9841175
  16. 9841175
  17. 9841175
  18. 9841175
  19. 9841175
  20. 9841175
  21. 9841175
  22. 9841175
  23. 9841175
  24. 9841175
  25. 9841175
  26. 9841175
Contact Seller

$38,911.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
64,058KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9841175
  • Stock #: 92533A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDN2JW192325

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 64,058 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2023 Nissan Leaf SV ...
 1,802 KM
$57,086.55 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150
49,640 KM
$45,961.55 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Murano
25,479 KM
$20,051.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory