2018 Kia Forte

$21,554 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8473239

8473239 Stock #: 22072A

22072A VIN: 3KPFL4A75JE255529

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.