2018 Kia Sorento

142,996 KM

$25,011.55

+ tax & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$25,011.55

+ taxes & licensing

142,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9705718
  • Stock #: 92535A
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA53JG339985

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-XXXX

705-743-4141

