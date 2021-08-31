2018 Kia Soul

$20,909 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 2 3 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7603063

7603063 Stock #: T21445A

T21445A VIN: KNDJP3A52J7524884

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,236 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.