2018 Mazda CX-5

Stock #: 22044A

VIN: JM3KFBDM6J0416112

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 63,901 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Trip Computer Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Centre Armrest Trunk/hatch auto-latch Smart Device Integration Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Trim Leather upholstery Leather shift knob Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Cylinder Deactivation Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear

