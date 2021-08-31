2018 Mazda CX-5

$33,900 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 8 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8038303

8038303 Stock #: 22143B

22143B VIN: JM3KFBDM7J0398915

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 42,827 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Leather shift knob Trunk/hatch auto-latch Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Cylinder Deactivation Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.