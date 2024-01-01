Menu
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

95,482 KM

Details Features

$20,061.55

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$20,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

95,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AW7JZ604289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92873A
  • Mileage 95,482 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

