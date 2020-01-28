2018 Mitsubishi RVR

- Safety
- Traction Control
- ABS Brakes
- Fog Lamps
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Sunroof
- Power Locks
- Comfort
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- tilt steering
- Rear Wiper
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Exterior
- Alloy Wheels
- Spoiler
- tinted windows
- Roof Rails
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Windows
- Warranty
- Trim
- Additional Features
- STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
- BACKUP CAMERA
- Telescopic steering column
- Folding Split Rr Seats
- Voice Recognition
- Electronic Brake Assistance
- Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
- AM-FM Stereo
