2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWC

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWC

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,300KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4550145
  • Stock #: 90755B
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW2JZ604118
Exterior Colour
Diamond White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • tinted windows
  • Roof Rails
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Warranty
  • balance of warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Folding Split Rr Seats
  • Voice Recognition
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
  • AM-FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

