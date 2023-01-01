2018 Mitsubishi RVR

$18,559 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 2 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9461608

9461608 Stock #: 92543

92543 VIN: JA4AJ3AU9JU600279

Vehicle Details Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 143,236 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.