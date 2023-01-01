Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

143,236 KM

Details Features

$18,559

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,559

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 9461608
  2. 9461608
  3. 9461608
  4. 9461608
  5. 9461608
  6. 9461608
  7. 9461608
  8. 9461608
  9. 9461608
  10. 9461608
  11. 9461608
  12. 9461608
  13. 9461608
  14. 9461608
  15. 9461608
  16. 9461608
  17. 9461608
  18. 9461608
  19. 9461608
  20. 9461608
Contact Seller

$18,559

+ taxes & licensing

143,236KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9461608
  • Stock #: 92543
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU9JU600279

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,236 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2019 Nissan Pathfind...
 72,087 KM
$44,909 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Accent
34,001 KM
$24,659 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
174,576 KM
$11,659 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory