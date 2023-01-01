$18,559+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
143,236KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9461608
- Stock #: 92543
- VIN: JA4AJ3AU9JU600279
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,236 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
CVT
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2