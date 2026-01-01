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2018 Nissan Altima

153,326 KM

Details Features

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Nissan Altima

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14422698

2018 Nissan Altima

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
153,326KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP3JC198877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,326 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-4141

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$12,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2018 Nissan Altima