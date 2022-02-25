$25,990+ tax & licensing
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2018 Nissan Altima
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
81,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8446011
- Stock #: P5672
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP0JC147868
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
