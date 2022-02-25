Menu
2018 Nissan Altima

81,015 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2018 Nissan Altima

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

81,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8446011
  • Stock #: P5672
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP0JC147868

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,015 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

