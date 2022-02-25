2018 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 0 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8446011

8446011 Stock #: P5672

P5672 VIN: 1N4AL3AP0JC147868

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P5672

Mileage 81,015 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.