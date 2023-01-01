Menu
2018 Nissan Frontier

97,496 KM

Details Features

$30,061.55

+ tax & licensing
$30,062

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2018 Nissan Frontier

2018 Nissan Frontier

2018 Nissan Frontier

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$30,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

97,496KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463871
  • Stock #: 92810A
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV4JN718714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92810A
  • Mileage 97,496 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

