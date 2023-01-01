Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Leaf

29,913 KM

Details Features

$33,011.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,012

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Leaf

2018 Nissan Leaf

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Leaf

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 9841178
  2. 9841178
  3. 9841178
  4. 9841178
  5. 9841178
  6. 9841178
  7. 9841178
  8. 9841178
  9. 9841178
  10. 9841178
  11. 9841178
  12. 9841178
  13. 9841178
  14. 9841178
  15. 9841178
  16. 9841178
  17. 9841178
  18. 9841178
  19. 9841178
  20. 9841178
  21. 9841178
  22. 9841178
  23. 9841178
  24. 9841178
  25. 9841178
Contact Seller

$33,011.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
29,913KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9841178
  • Stock #: 92622A
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1CP3JC315955

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92622A
  • Mileage 29,913 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2017 Honda Civic EX
 102,847 KM
$19,961.55 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Leaf
29,913 KM
$33,011.55 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 64,058 KM
$38,911.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory