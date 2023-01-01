2018 Nissan Leaf

$33,011.55 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 9 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9841178

9841178 Stock #: 92622A

92622A VIN: 1N4AZ1CP3JC315955

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 92622A

Mileage 29,913 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.