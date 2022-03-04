Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Murano

67,326 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Murano

2018 Nissan Murano

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Murano

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 8528906
  2. 8528906
  3. 8528906
  4. 8528906
  5. 8528906
  6. 8528906
  7. 8528906
  8. 8528906
  9. 8528906
  10. 8528906
  11. 8528906
  12. 8528906
  13. 8528906
  14. 8528906
  15. 8528906
  16. 8528906
  17. 8528906
  18. 8528906
  19. 8528906
  20. 8528906
  21. 8528906
  22. 8528906
  23. 8528906
  24. 8528906
  25. 8528906
  26. 8528906
  27. 8528906
  28. 8528906
  29. 8528906
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8528906
  • Stock #: 92303A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH2JN141786

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92303A
  • Mileage 67,326 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2018 Nissan Murano
67,326 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Pathfind...
 152,468 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue
80,370 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory