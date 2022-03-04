2018 Nissan Murano

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 3 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8528906

8528906 Stock #: 92303A

92303A VIN: 5N1AZ2MH2JN141786

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 92303A

Mileage 67,326 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.