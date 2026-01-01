Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Qashqai

142,035 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Qashqai

Watch This Vehicle
14233223

2018 Nissan Qashqai

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 14233223
  2. 14233223
  3. 14233223
  4. 14233223
  5. 14233223
  6. 14233223
  7. 14233223
  8. 14233223
  9. 14233223
  10. 14233223
  11. 14233223
  12. 14233223
  13. 14233223
  14. 14233223
  15. 14233223
  16. 14233223
  17. 14233223
  18. 14233223
  19. 14233223
  20. 14233223
  21. 14233223
  22. 14233223
  23. 14233223
  24. 14233223
  25. 14233223
  26. 14233223
  27. 14233223
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
142,035KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR8JW261402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 94048B
  • Mileage 142,035 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2024 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Peterborough, ON
2024 Nissan Kicks S 4,031 KM $22,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Murano for sale in Peterborough, ON
2019 Nissan Murano 59,374 KM $25,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai for sale in Peterborough, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai 143,865 KM $13,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2018 Nissan Qashqai