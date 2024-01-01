Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

110,159 KM

Details Features

$17,486.55

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$17,486.55

+ taxes & licensing

110,159KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT3JC850826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,159 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$17,486.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2018 Nissan Rogue