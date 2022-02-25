Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

28,240 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 8295906
  2. 8295906
  3. 8295906
  4. 8295906
  5. 8295906
  6. 8295906
  7. 8295906
  8. 8295906
  9. 8295906
  10. 8295906
  11. 8295906
  12. 8295906
  13. 8295906
  14. 8295906
  15. 8295906
  16. 8295906
  17. 8295906
  18. 8295906
  19. 8295906
  20. 8295906
  21. 8295906
  22. 8295906
  23. 8295906
  24. 8295906
  25. 8295906
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,240KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8295906
  • Stock #: P5646
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2JC761850

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5646
  • Mileage 28,240 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 124,178 KM
$29,849 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai
 28,077 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai
 52,940 KM
$34,399 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory