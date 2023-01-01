Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

65,699 KM

Details Features

$28,861.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,862

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

  1. 9635779
  2. 9635779
  3. 9635779
  4. 9635779
  5. 9635779
  6. 9635779
  7. 9635779
  8. 9635779
  9. 9635779
  10. 9635779
  11. 9635779
  12. 9635779
  13. 9635779
  14. 9635779
  15. 9635779
  16. 9635779
  17. 9635779
  18. 9635779
  19. 9635779
  20. 9635779
  21. 9635779
  22. 9635779
  23. 9635779
  24. 9635779
  25. 9635779
  26. 9635779
  27. 9635779
Contact Seller

$28,861.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
65,699KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635779
  • Stock #: P5808
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0JC724800

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5808
  • Mileage 65,699 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2017 Nissan Qashqai
12,690 KM
$28,636.55 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Frontier
60,295 KM
$35,011.55 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 32,332 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Quick Links
Directions Inventory