Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Titan

126,890 KM

Details Features

$30,061.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Titan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Titan

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10684440
  2. 10684440
  3. 10684440
  4. 10684440
  5. 10684440
  6. 10684440
  7. 10684440
  8. 10684440
  9. 10684440
  10. 10684440
  11. 10684440
  12. 10684440
  13. 10684440
  14. 10684440
  15. 10684440
  16. 10684440
  17. 10684440
  18. 10684440
  19. 10684440
  20. 10684440
  21. 10684440
  22. 10684440
  23. 10684440
  24. 10684440
  25. 10684440
Contact Seller

$30,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AA1E59JN521215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92926A
  • Mileage 126,890 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2018 Nissan Titan for sale in Peterborough, ON
2018 Nissan Titan 126,890 KM $30,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Sentra for sale in Peterborough, ON
2020 Nissan Sentra 30,292 KM $23,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue for sale in Peterborough, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue 48,821 KM $27,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Titan