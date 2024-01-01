$32,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 RAM 1500
Sport SWB
2018 RAM 1500
Sport SWB
Location
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-741-1777
$32,977
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,140KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7MT4JS183720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,140 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Message Centre
WIRELESS CHARGING
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Locking Tailgate
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Spray in Bedliner
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Voice Recognition
Convenience
remote auto starter
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Ctrl
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Sliding Rear Windows
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Vehicle Anti-Theft
UConnect
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
WiFi Hot Spot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Connect Sales
2019 Nissan Kicks S 124,099 KM $16,977 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Sentra SR 43,675 KM $24,977 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD 111,821 KM $29,977 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Connect Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-741-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,977
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Connect Sales
705-741-1777
2018 RAM 1500