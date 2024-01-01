Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 1500

147,140 KM

Details Features

$32,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 1500

Sport SWB

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Sport SWB

Location

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-1777

  1. 11376947
  2. 11376947
  3. 11376947
Contact Seller

$32,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,140KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT4JS183720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,140 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Message Centre
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Locking Tailgate

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
Spray in Bedliner
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Voice Recognition

Convenience

remote auto starter

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Ctrl

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Sliding Rear Windows
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Vehicle Anti-Theft
UConnect
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
WiFi Hot Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Connect Sales

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Peterborough, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks S 124,099 KM $16,977 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SR for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Sentra SR 43,675 KM $24,977 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD for sale in Peterborough, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD 111,821 KM $29,977 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Connect Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Connect Sales

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-741-XXXX

(click to show)

705-741-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,977

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500