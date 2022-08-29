2018 Subaru Impreza

$22,800 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 7 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9291487

9291487 Stock #: 22506A

22506A VIN: 4S3GTAZ63J3716510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 133,785 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Sport Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Manual-shift auto Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.