2019 Chevrolet Camaro

22,005 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

1LT

1LT

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,005KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8528888
  • Stock #: 92160A
  • VIN: 1G1FB3DX1K0152944

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 92160A
  • Mileage 22,005 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

