2019 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
22,005KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- VIN: 1G1FB3DX1K0152944
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 22,005 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
