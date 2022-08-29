Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

24,746 KM

Details Features

$25,550

+ tax & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

LT

LT

Location

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

24,746KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9308194
  • Stock #: 92498A
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SMXK7136596

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,746 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

