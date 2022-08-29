2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$34,100 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 4 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 22363B

VIN: 2C4RDGEG9KR587060

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 37,405 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Garage door transmitter Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Sport Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Trim Leather upholstery Bodyside mouldings Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Sun blinds Anti-whiplash front head restraints DVD-Audio Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission Power 2-way driver lumbar support CD-MP3 decoder

