2019 Ford Edge

74,413 KM

Details Features

$43,849

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,849

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

ST

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,849

+ taxes & licensing

74,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8698967
  • Stock #: 92359A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP7KBB91537

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,413 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

