2019 Ford Edge
ST
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,849
+ taxes & licensing
74,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8698967
- Stock #: 92359A
- VIN: 2FMPK4AP7KBB91537
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,413 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
