2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3

705-742-5432

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,754KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4841895
  • Stock #: 19644A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0HD2KUB35335
Exterior Colour
Agate Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Tan Leather
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

GREAT NEW TRADE IN WITH ONLY 16,754KM!! LOADED WITH TONS OF EXTRAS INCLUDING BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, AND MUCH, MUCH MORE!!!HOLIDAY FORD LINCOLN YOUR NUMBER 1 DEALER IN THE KAWARTHA'S, SERVING PETERBOROUGH, LINDSAY, BOBCAYGEON, COBOURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, KAWARTHA LAKES, PICKERING, OSHAWA, DURHAM COUNTY, BANCROFT, APSLEY, CAMPBELLFORD, TRENTON, BELLEVILLE AND HASTINGS COUNTY. ASK ABOUT OUR LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features

