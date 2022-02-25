Menu
2019 Ford F-150

42,227 KM

Details Features

$48,977

+ tax & licensing
Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

XLT 5.5-ft.Bed

Location

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

42,227KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8427126
  • Stock #: AC627B
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E41KFD36620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,227 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
rear window defogger
Message Centre
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Bench Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Fog Lamps
balance of warranty
Satellite Radio
Spray in Bedliner
adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
Sliding Rear Windows
Tow Prep Package
Air w Climate Control
Custom Tinted Glass
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
Power Mirrors Heated
WiFi Hot Spot

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

