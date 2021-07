Listing ID: 7367012

7367012 Stock #: 7932DR

7932DR VIN: 1FTYR2XM4KKB62704

Vehicle Details Interior Colour PEWTER, VINYL FRONT BUCKET SEATS

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 3-door

Mileage 55 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Seating Bucket Seats Convenience tilt steering Exterior tinted windows Additional Features STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS BACKUP CAMERA Pulse Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.