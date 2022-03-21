$26,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Trent Valley Honda
851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
- Listing ID: 8743316
- Stock #: 22381A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F74KH034654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,488 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Honda Civic EX was traded in for a 2022 Honda Civic. Included with this CIvic is the balance of a 4Year/ 100,000KM HondaPlus Upgradable Comprehensive Warranty! (valid until: July 22, 2023)
Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!
Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online
It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.
-In addition, this Civic comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!
Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.
